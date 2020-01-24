First look at Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s newest roller coaster, Pantheon

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest roller coaster is getting ready for launch!
Pantheon, the world's fastest multi-launch roller coaster, will open this spring in the Festa Italia section of the park, according to a release by Busch Gardens. It features four launches, two inversions and a 95-degree drop, and will reach speeds up to 73 mph.
Busch Gardens released rides stats for Pantheon back in July 2019:
- The ride is a multi-launch coaster
- Launch 1 speed: 36 mph
- Launch 2 speed: 50 mph
- Launch 2 speed (backward): 61 mph
- Launch 3 speed: 67 mph
- The track length is 3,328 feet
- Maximum speed: 72.5 mph
- Ride duration: Two minutes