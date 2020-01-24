Newport News Police mourn officer’s death, provide more details of deadly incident

First look at Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s newest roller coaster, Pantheon

Posted 12:22 pm, January 24, 2020, by

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest roller coaster is getting ready for launch!

Pantheon, the world's fastest multi-launch roller coaster, will open this spring in the Festa Italia section of the park, according to a release by Busch Gardens. It features four launches, two inversions and a 95-degree drop, and will reach speeds up to 73 mph.

Busch Gardens released rides stats for Pantheon back in July 2019:

  • The ride is a multi-launch coaster
  • Launch 1 speed: 36 mph
  • Launch 2 speed: 50 mph
  • Launch 2 speed (backward): 61 mph
  • Launch 3 speed: 67 mph
  • The track length is 3,328 feet
  • Maximum speed: 72.5 mph
  • Ride duration: Two minutes

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.