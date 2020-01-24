First look at Busch Gardens Williamsburg’s newest roller coaster, Pantheon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg's newest roller coaster is getting ready for launch!

Pantheon, the world's fastest multi-launch roller coaster, will open this spring in the Festa Italia section of the park, according to a release by Busch Gardens. It features four launches, two inversions and a 95-degree drop, and will reach speeds up to 73 mph.

Busch Gardens released rides stats for Pantheon back in July 2019: