Busch Gardens reveals plans for new ‘record-breaking’ roller coaster

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Busch Gardens Williamsburg announced exciting details about a new roller coaster!

Pantheon, a record-breaking multi-launch coaster, set to open in 2020. Featuring a total of four launches, this coaster located in the park’s Festa Italia village will reach a top speed of 72.5 mph, making it the fastest multi-launch coaster in North America.

The new coaster 'combines the might of five Roman gods' in one record breaking display of strength, speed and power, including forward and backward launches, two inversions and a 95-degree drop. The gods reinforce the theme of the new coaster and illustrate some of the thrilling elements for brave riders.

“Pantheon is going to be non-stop action for riders. We’ve designed it so that the experience is changing all the time and will keep riders wondering what’s next,” said Larry Giles, Senior Director, Design & Engineering. “Multiple launches, speed changes, a sharp drop and backwards acceleration are just a few of Pantheon’s one-of-a kind traits,” added Giles.

This is the fourth consecutive year of new attractions and follows our 2019 highly popular and thrilling Finnegan’s Flyer, the only “Screamin’ Swing” in Virginia.

“Busch Gardens has a history of opening new attractions to thrill guests with exceptional experiences,” said Robert Ulrich, president of American Coaster Enthusiasts.

Busch Gardens released rides stats for Pantheon:

The ride is a multi-launch coaster

Launch 1 speed: 36 mph

Launch 2 speed: 50 mph

Launch 2 speed (backward): 61 mph

Launch 3 speed: 67 mph

The track length is 3,328 feet

Maximum speed: 72.5 mph

Ride duration: Two minutes

For more information, visit click here.