× Racist graffiti on Virginia college campus; group wants investigation

A Muslim advocacy group is asking for an investigation into racist graffiti discovered at a Virginia university.

The Council on American Islamic Relations asked the University of Richmond to look into an incident in which racist graffiti was written on the door of an African American student.

The school said one student’s door was defaced last week. The campus police chief said there had been three separate incidents.

The university president condemned the vandalism, calling it “disgusting.” The school has not revealed what the graffiti said.

