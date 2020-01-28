City wants the community to spray paint vacant building in Denbigh before the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The spray can on the pavement and graffiti style art on the wall is all part of the city’s plan to turn something that is abandoned into a canvas for the community.

Karen Ness took the orange spray bottle and painted a memorial for her dog Kip.

“He was in my life for 12 and a half years this is one last goodbye,” says Ness.

It’s also a final goodbye to the old Kmart in Denbigh. “This is a celebration you don’t often celebrate taking something out that’s been around for a while,” said Florence Kingston. She is the director of development for the city of Newport News.

The Kmart locked it’s doors in 2014. Since then it’s been vacant an eye-sore to the community.

“Overtime something is empty it seems to go downhill and starts looking bad,” said Maggie Beddall. She’s lived in the area for almost 4 decades.

The city says the plans for this vacant space is going to be beautiful but before the demolish the building this weekend they want you to grab your spray paint and tag it.

City leaders say for the next five years the space will be in its transitional phase. It will be a community site for a farmers market, car shows and pop up events.

Ness says, “Anything that brings people together that’s positive.”

And later on down the line a mixed use space. “Job creation, mixed use of some residential. A lot of what we see here at city center and oyster point,” says Kingston.

But until then it’s the only chance you’ll get to mark up private property and not get in trouble.

The Transforming Denbigh event on Saturday, February 1, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. For more information on the event click here.