Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits off coast of Jamaica

LUCEA, Jamaica – A 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit off the island of Jamaica on Tuesday.

The quake was recorded 117 kilometers northwest of Lucea, Jamaica. An earthquake of this scale is categorized as a major quake and can cause serious damage.

As of 2:36 p.m. ET, 157 people have reported that they felt the earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The seismic activity had a depth of about 6.2 miles.

There were also several smaller quakes reported in and near Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

