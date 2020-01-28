Magnitude 7.7 earthquake hits off coast of Jamaica

The quake was recorded 117 kilometers northwest of Lucea, Jamaica. An earthquake of this scale is categorized as a major quake and can cause serious damage.

As of 2:36 p.m. ET, 157 people have reported that they felt the earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Prelim M7.7 Earthquake Cuba region Jan-28 19:10 UTC, updates https://t.co/6WL9oVd7Rl — USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) January 28, 2020

The seismic activity had a depth of about 6.2 miles.

There were also several smaller quakes reported in and near Puerto Rico on Tuesday.

