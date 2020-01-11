Magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocks quake-stunned Puerto Rico

GUAYANILLA, PUERTO RICO – JANUARY 11: An earthquake destroyed building on January 11, 2020 in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico. Saturday morning’s quake was the most powerful aftershock following Tuesday’s 6.4 earthquake. (Photo by Jose Jimenez/Getty Images)

A magnitude 5.9 quake has shaken Puerto Rico, causing millions of dollars in further damage along the island’s southern coast, where previous recent quakes have toppled homes and schools.

The U.S. Geological Survey says Saturday’s quake quake hit 8 miles (13 kilometers) southeast of Guanica at a shallow depth of 3 miles (5 kilometers).

Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority said outages were reported across much of southern Puerto Rico and crews were assessing possible damage at power plants.

There are no reports of death or injury, but the governor says nearly 600 buildings were affected.

