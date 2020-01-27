‘Raegan will know her mother’ Friend, day care provider remembers Officer Katie Thyne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - "When I leaned her over the casket, I said, 'Kiss your mommy,' and she did and it broke my heart," said Jenifer Locey.

Locey has been providing day care for 2-year-old Raegan Thyne since she was born and had also become great friends with Officer Katie Thyne.

"It's so hard to look at Raegan and know she is not going to see her anymore," said Locey.

Locey described the toddler as innocent, bubbly and always smiling.

"She is just like Katie - always happy, just a spitfire. She is the favorite at daycare," Locey told News 3.

24-year-old Officer Thyne died from her injuries after being dragged during a traffic stop in Newport News on January 23.

"It's unbelievable. I want to wake up and not be true," said Locey.

Locey said Raegan's surviving mother dropped her off last Thursday to her home as Thyne was being rushed to the hospital.

"It was a horrible phone call, and now I just keep looking at my front door and I know I will never see her walk through it or out of it again," said Locey.

Locey said her role now is not only to continue to help care for Raegan, but to make sure she helps keep Thyne's legacy alive.

"Raegan will know her mother. She will learn about her mother. She is going to know every day that her mom loved her," said Locey.

Locey has set up a GoFundMe to help Raegan.

