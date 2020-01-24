Six deaths from flu reported in North Carolina last week

North Carolina health officials say six people died from complications of the flu last week, helping to raise the death toll for the 2019-20 season to 41.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the death toll includes two deaths from previous weeks.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services cautions the weekly report count does not represent all flu-associated deaths in the state because many go undiagnosed or unreported.