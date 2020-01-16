North Carolina health officials: 11 flu deaths last week

Posted 4:02 pm, January 16, 2020, by

North Carolina health officials say 11 people died from the flu last week, the deadliest week of the season so far.

Last week, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported nine people died from the flu, including the state’s first pediatric death.

Related: Doctors: Type B flu virus arrives early, affecting children more than adults 

For the year, the death toll from the flu in North Carolina is at 33 after 15 weeks of the 2019-2020 flu season, compared to 23 at the same time last year.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.