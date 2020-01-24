Date changed for ODU football’s 2020 home opener vs. Wake Forest

NORFOLK, Va. – The Ricky Rahne era as Old Dominion University head football coach will start sooner than expected. One day sooner.

Friday, ODU announced its 2020 home opener vs. Wake Forest has been moved from Saturday September 5th to Friday September 4th. Kickoff time and TV coverage for the Monarchs’ Labor Day weekend date with the Demon Deacons has yet to be determined.

The season opener and debut of first-year head coach Ricky Rahne and his staff will be the first time in program history ODU opens the season against a Power-Five opponent. Wake Forest is the first of eight opponents on ODU’s 2020 schedule that played in a bowl game after the 2019 season.

“I believe the modified playing date for our Labor Day weekend home game with Wake Forest will be well received by fans of both ODU and Wake Forest,” ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig said. “Playing on the Friday evening of a three-day holiday weekend will give fans the balance of their weekend to enjoy with family and friends while also being able to come out and support our ODU football program and our new head football coach, Ricky Rahne and our new football staff in their season home opening debut on Friday evening. I think the unique playing date and holiday weekend circumstances should translate to an electric environment and home field advantage for the Monarchs. What an exciting way to start a new era, and a new decade of ODU football.”

The Monarchs and Wake have never played in football. The visit from the Demon Deacons will mark their first visit to Norfolk since playing Virginia Tech in a neutral site game in 1958.

Season tickets are on sale and ODU has introduced a $150 season ticket option for a reserved benchback seat. New season ticket buyers can now purchase season tickets at www.ynottix.com. Returning season ticket holders do not need to act at this time as those seats are being held. Returning season ticket holders will have until May 1 to renew.

In December, Ricky Rahne was hired as the second head coach in ODU football history. In 2019, the Monarchs finished 1-and-11, concluding their campaign with 11 straight losses. Wake Forest finished the 2019 season with a record of 8-and-5.

ODU 2020 football schedule:

Friday, Sept. 4, Wake Forest

Saturday, Sept. 12, Hampton

Saturday, Sept. 19, FIU

Saturday, Sept. 26, Middle Tennessee

Saturday, Oct. 3, at Connecticut

Saturday, Oct. 10. Bye

Saturday, Oct. 17, at UTSA

Saturday, Oct. 24, Virginia

Saturday, Oct. 31, at Western Kentucky

Saturday, Nov. 7, UAB

Saturday, Nov. 14, at Charlotte

Saturday, Nov. 21, at Florida Atlantic

Saturday, Nov. 28, Marshall (71st Oyster Bowl)