Old Dominion University to introduce new football coach Ricky Rahne Wednesday

NORFOLK, Va. – Ricky Rahne, hired as Old Dominion University’s new head football coach Monday, will not coach his first game at the Monarchs’ S.B. Ballard Stadium until September 5, 2020. However, he’ll have his first chance to impress fans inside ODU’s new stadium Wednesday.

At 10 a.m. Rahne will be officially introduced as the second head football coach in program history during an open-to-the-public in the Priority Automotive Club inside Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

“I am happy to welcome Ricky Rahne to the Monarch community,” ODU President John R. Broderick said upon hiring the former Penn State offensive coordinator. “We are fortunate to have him, and I look forward to the future. With his strong track record of building offensive success and turning around programs, he is the right person to lead our football team into 2020 and beyond.”

“The elements for a successful football program are firmly in place,” ODU Athletic Director Dr. Wood Selig said. “We have a new state-of-the art stadium. We have a comprehensive practice complex and training facility. We have a vibrant and diverse University. We have a rabid fan base hungry for a winner. And now we have a hard charging, energetic coach poised and positioned to help us reach our potential and transform ODU into the nationally prominent program we all aspire to embrace.”

News 3 Sports Director Adam Winkler will be in attendance at Rahne’s introductory press conference. Follow him on Twitter here.