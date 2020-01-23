RIPeanut: Locals pay respects to Suffolk native Mr. Peanut after his unexpected death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - It's the end of an era as folks across the 757 are mourning the loss of a local legend.

Mr. Peanut, a Suffolk native, has died at the age of 104.

His nutty and unexpected death was announced in a recent commercial. He sacrificed himself to save two others - actors Wesley Snipes and Matt Walsh - after they got into a Nutmobile accident.

A small memorial has grown outside the Suffolk Visitor Center. People want to pay respects to the tiny character in a top hat.

Not all heroes wear capes... some wear an adorable top hat 🎩 A look at the small memorial growing at the #Suffolk visitors center for the legend, #MrPeanut #RIPeanut https://t.co/gnQy37ADxS via @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/Qo2bGZfBSe — Erin Miller (@Emiller_reports) January 23, 2020

Locals say they were just "nuts" for him.

"All great artists and musicians - once they pass, their work becomes more valuable and they become legends, so Mr. Peanut is just one more legend up there," said Theresa Earles, Tourism Development Manager for the City of Suffolk.

Earles also says - lighthearted comments aside - Mr. Peanut is a major part of Suffolk's history and community.

His funeral will be aired during the Super Bowl.