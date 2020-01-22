Mr. Peanut is dead and his funeral will air during the Super Bowl

Planters has killed off Mr. Peanut.

In a lead up to the Super Bowl, Planters released a pre-game ad Tuesday showing Mr. Peanut sacrificing himself to save actors Matt Walsh and Wesley Snipes after they get into a Nutmobile accident.

Here’s how the spokesnut’s untimely death unfolds. Mr. Peanut, Walsh and Snipes are on a nutty adventure in the Nutmobile when Mr. Peanut is forced to swerve, causing the vehicle to spin out of control. When the trio jumps out of the vehicle to save themselves, they fall over the edge of a cliff and end up clinging to a tree branch for safety. But the combined weight of the three is too much and the branch begins to break. Mr. Peanut, realizing this, lets go and sacrifices himself for his friends.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we confirm Mr. Peanut has passed away at 104 years old,” Samantha Hess, Planters brand manager at Kraft Heinz, said in a press release. “He will be remembered as the legume who always brought people together for nutty adventures and a good time. We encourage fans to tune in to Mr. Peanut’s funeral during the third quarter of the Super Bowl to celebrate his life.”

Mr. Peanut’s demise was also announced on his official Twitter page with a picture of a crying monocle.

It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that Mr. Peanut has died at 104. In the ultimate selfless act, he sacrificed himself to save his friends when they needed him most. Please pay your respects with #RIPeanut pic.twitter.com/VFnEFod4Zp — The Estate of Mr. Peanut (@MrPeanut) January 22, 2020

But never fear, Mr. Peanut fans. You can celebrate his life by sharing your favorite Mr. Peanut memory on social media using the hashtag #RIPeanut.

Also, fans who spot the Nutmobile leading up to game day can receive a commemorative pin celebrating Mr. Peanut’s life, according to a news release from Kraft Heinz.