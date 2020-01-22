Man sentenced to 22 years in prison for 2017 murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection with the 2017 murder of a mother found dead in her Virginia Beach apartment.

44-year-old, Zorobabel Matthan Griggs, plead guilty and was sentenced for charges of second degree murder, use of a firearm, and possession of firearm by a violent felon.

A Virginia Beach judge sentenced Griggs to 50 years in prison but only has to serve 22 of those years.

The charges are in connection to the death of 36-year-old Keisa Overby Staton, who was found dead inside an apartment in the 700 block of Gourmet Way around 10:07 a.m. on June 12, 2017.

According to investigators, Griggs was with Staton when a .40 caliber gun was purchased at a Chesapeake Pawn Shop. Officials say he was also linked to the crime through cell phone records, Google location services, and surveillance footage.

Griggs contacted authorities 11 days later to turn himself in.

Officials say Griggs was the father to Staton’s son.

RELATED:

Man wanted for murder of Chesapeake mom is biological father of her son, says family

Virginia Beach Police search for dangerous man after body found in apartment