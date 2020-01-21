Wanted man who prompted Elizabeth City college lockdown in September arrested in California

ELK GROVE, Calif. – The shooting suspect who caused a local college to be put on lockdown in September has been arrested in California, the Elizabeth City Police Department announced Tuesday.

Police say on January 20, 23-year-old Caprie Anthony Paige was arrested by the Pacific Southwest Regional Task Forces in Elk Grove, California.

Paige was wanted for a shooting that happened in Elizabeth City on September 2, 2019. Officers with the Elizabeth City Police Department responded to the 500 block of Edge Street, and after further investigation, detectives obtained warrants for Paige for Discharging a Firearm in City Limits, Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill.

As a result, the College of The Albemarle was evacuated and put on lockdown while authorities searched for Paige, whom they believed was possibly near the school. The search was suspended days later.

Paige was also wanted for murder in Atlanta. Elizabeth City Police and the Atlanta Police Department will be seeking extradition for Paige’s return to both states to face the outstanding charges against him.

Paige is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento County Main Jail Municipal and Superior Courts.

He is currently being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bond.

Download the News 3 app for updates.