College of The Albemarle on lockdown as police search for nearby wanted suspect

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The College of The Albemarle is on lockdown as police search for a wanted suspect that is nearby the school.

Police say the suspect is ‘across the road in the wooded area’.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office released this statement regarding the incident:

COA is currently on lock down as a precaution because of a wanted suspect across the road in the wooded area. I know some parents are concerned and have been inquiring as to what is going on. The students will be released as soon as it is determined to be safe and/or the suspect is in custody.

The lockdown was reported around 12 p.m.

Currituck County Schools posted on Facebook saying that students should refrain from coming onto campus until an all clear message is released.

The post also says that students should monitor their phone and email for further communication. There is no immediate threat to the campus directly, reports say.

There are no further details at this time.

Due to a police situation in close proximity of the Elizabeth City Campus, as a precautionary measure, the campus remains on lockdown. We will advise when more information is available. — College of The Albemarle (@COA_Dolphins) September 11, 2019

Sentara Albemarle Medical Center is also under a lockdown for patients and staff. There is currently controlled access for anyone trying to enter the building.

