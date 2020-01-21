‘It’s great for business, but it’s bad why it’s good for business’ Suffolk gun shop owner on record sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Things are busy at CE Tactical - background check after background check.

“We are pushing probably 3 to 4 times as many guns then what we normally do,” said Andrew Crossfield.

Business is booming, but sales manager Crossfield had to take some time off to stand with fellow gun rights supporters in Richmond Monday morning.

“A lot of people out there showing that they care and showing support. It felt really good,” said Crossfield.

But he had to leave early to get back to his customers who were shopping for guns.

“I’m happy that I’m pumping out all these guns, but I don’t like the reason of why it’s happening.”

Crossfield believes proposed gun safety laws moving through the Virginia legislature are the reason sales are up.

“Strength in numbers is basically what it is. It’s what America was founded on - pretty much saying that as of now, we can buy what we want and we can have what we want,” he said.

In the month of December alone Crossfield tells News 3 that the shop submitted almost 200 background checks.

“Average for June, you’re looking at 75-80. The numbers are definitely doubling,” he adds.

According to Virginia State Police, more than 73,849 background checks were processed for gun sales in December.

“The month of December was actually the second largest number of gun sales since the year of 2012,” he says.

Even though sales continue to soar, “for the end of the month you’re on track for roughly around 200 forms being done,” Crossfield says.

He says if the proposed laws pass, “once they pass all this, the numbers are going to drastically shoot down just because of what you can actually legally purchase.”