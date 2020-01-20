A look at expected participants in Virginia gun rally

State officials and U.S. hate-monitoring groups are warning about the potential for violence ahead of a gun-rights rally in Virginia that’s expected to draw a mix of militias, firearms advocates and white supremacists to Richmond.

Citing credible threats of violence, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a temporary state of emergency days ahead of Monday’s rally, banning all weapons including guns from Capitol Square.

Northam’s emergency order will ban weapons of all kinds, including firearms, from the Capitol grounds starting Friday because of potential violence during the gun rights rally.

A gun rights groups tried to overturn the ban, saying Northam doesn’t have the authority to implement it, but a judge disagreed.

Locally, busloads of people from Hampton Roads will be attending the rally. Among them is Jimmy Frost from Virginia Beach. He plans to respect the ban. “My goal is to just go up and use the first amendment to defend the Second Amendment. If I have to go up there unarmed to do it, then I have no problem with that,” Frost told News 3.

The Southern Poverty Law Center says that threats of violence have been “rampant” online among anti-government and far-right groups.

Militia groups and white supremacists were among those expected to mix with gun-rights activists, raising fears that the state could again see the type violence that exploded in Charlottesville in 2017.