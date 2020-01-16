Lawsuit filed challenging Gov. Northam’s temporary emergency banning weapons from Capitol grounds

Posted 1:20 pm, January 16, 2020, by , Updated at 01:46PM, January 16, 2020

Gov. Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, Va. – A lawsuit has been filed challenging Governor Northam’s executive order banning guns from the Virginia Capitol, an official with the office of the Virginia Attorney General said.

A hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Thursday afternoon in the Richmond Circuit Court.

On Tuesday Gov. Northam declared a state of emergency over threats from militia groups ahead of a gun-rights rally that is scheduled for Monday.

Northam’s emergency order will ban weapons of all kinds, including firearms, from the Capitol grounds starting Friday because of potential violence during a gun-rights rally scheduled for Monday.

There are no further details at this time on what the lawsuit says.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.