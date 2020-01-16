Lawsuit filed challenging Gov. Northam’s temporary emergency banning weapons from Capitol grounds

RICHMOND, Va. – A lawsuit has been filed challenging Governor Northam’s executive order banning guns from the Virginia Capitol, an official with the office of the Virginia Attorney General said.

A hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Thursday afternoon in the Richmond Circuit Court.

On Tuesday Gov. Northam declared a state of emergency over threats from militia groups ahead of a gun-rights rally that is scheduled for Monday.

Northam’s emergency order will ban weapons of all kinds, including firearms, from the Capitol grounds starting Friday because of potential violence during a gun-rights rally scheduled for Monday.

There are no further details at this time on what the lawsuit says.