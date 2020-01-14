Gov. Northam to declare temporary emergency banning all weapons from Capitol grounds

(AP) – Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to declare a temporary emergency Wednesday banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.

That’s according to two state officials who were briefed on the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them.

One official says the Democratic governor plans to announce the plans at a news conference Wednesday afternoon because of credible threats of potential violence and extremism.

The planned announcement comes days after lawmakers voted to ban firearms at the Capitol, saying the move was needed to protect public safety.

AP reports Friday’s ban did not include Capitol grounds, which are under the governor’s control.

The governor’s declaration will also reportedly ban items like helmets and shields, which are what some white nationalists carried in the Charlottesville protest in 2017.

It is unknown how long the temporary ban will be in effect.