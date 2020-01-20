USS Abraham Lincoln ends longest deployment for aircraft carrier since Vietnam War with arrival at new homeport

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – A historic deployment for the USS Abraham Lincoln is finally over.

The Lincoln arrived at its new homeport of San Diego on Monday.

The Lincoln left Hampton Roads back on April 1, 2018 for an around the world deployment.

The homeport change is part of a larger Navy maintenance plan for aircraft carriers.

The Lincoln’s deployment was extended when issues arose with the USS Harry S. Truman. The Lincoln’s deployment ended up being the longest for an aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War.

More than 100 U.S. Navy aviators also returned to home bases at Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Station Sunday. The aviators returned after their nearly ten-month deployment as part of Carrier Air Wing Seven assigned aboard the Lincoln.

