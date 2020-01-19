U.S. Navy aviators return to Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Station

January 19, 2020

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2018) Aircraft from the Freedom Fighters of Carrier Air Wing 7 fly in formation above the Nimitz-class aircraft carriers USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) and USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brian M. Brooks/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. – More than 100 U.S. Navy aviators returned to their home bases at Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Station Sunday.

The aviators returned after their nearly ten-month deployment as part of Carrier Air Wing Seven (CVW-7) assigned aboard the nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

USS Abraham Lincoln had been underway in support of maritime security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation since April 1, 2019.

12 pilots and 12 Weapons Systems Officers  assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 103 (VFA-103) the "Jolly Rogers" arrived first at Naval Air Station Oceana with 12 F/A-18F “Super Hornets”.

VFA-143 the "Pukin Dogs", with 12 pilots and 12 F/A-18E “Super Hornets,” also arrived Sunday at Oceana.

Airborne Early Warning Squadron 121 (VAW-121), known as Bluetails, flying 5 E-2D “Advanced Hawkeye” aircraft arrived to Norfolk Naval Station Sunday.

The Bluetails’ mission is to provide airborne early warning, airborne battle management, and command and control functions for the carrier strike group and joint force commander.

