U.S. Navy aviators return to Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Station

NORFOLK, Va. – More than 100 U.S. Navy aviators returned to their home bases at Naval Air Station Oceana and Norfolk Naval Station Sunday.

The aviators returned after their nearly ten-month deployment as part of Carrier Air Wing Seven (CVW-7) assigned aboard the nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72).

USS Abraham Lincoln had been underway in support of maritime security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th, 6th, and 7th Fleet areas of operation since April 1, 2019.

12 pilots and 12 Weapons Systems Officers assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 103 (VFA-103) the "Jolly Rogers" arrived first at Naval Air Station Oceana with 12 F/A-18F “Super Hornets”.

VFA-143 the "Pukin Dogs", with 12 pilots and 12 F/A-18E “Super Hornets,” also arrived Sunday at Oceana.

Airborne Early Warning Squadron 121 (VAW-121), known as Bluetails, flying 5 E-2D “Advanced Hawkeye” aircraft arrived to Norfolk Naval Station Sunday.

The Bluetails’ mission is to provide airborne early warning, airborne battle management, and command and control functions for the carrier strike group and joint force commander.

