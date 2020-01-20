Norfolk boy’s bedroom gets a Monster Jam makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A young Monster Jam fan got a cool surprise Thursday afternoon when he got home to find his room has been given a monster-sized face lift.

Monster Jam and Procter & Gamble, along with partner Operation Homefront – a national nonprofit serving America’s military families – transformed Christian Andrews’ bedroom.

They had gear from a variety of Monster Jam trucks to make the surprise extra fun. Christian’s father, Robert, serves as an Electronics Technician Second Class Petty Officer on the USS Arlington.

Scooby-Doo monster truck driver Linsey Read made a pit stop to help with the transformation, along with a representative from Procter & Gamble and volunteers from Operation Homefront.

The family, along with several other coastal Virginia military families received tickets to the show that rolled through the Hampton Coliseum over the weekend.