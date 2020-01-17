× Monster Jam roars into Hampton Coliseum

HAMPTON, Va. – Jaw-dropping stunts. High-octane excitement. Monster Jam has returned to Hampton Roads.

Shows are Friday, January 17 at 7 p.m., Saturday, January 18 at 1 and 7 p.m. and Sunday, January 19 at 1 p.m. inside the Hampton Coliseum.

Fans will see Monster Jam drivers battle in their 12,000-pound trucks to try and get the most points in Freestyle, a two-wheel skills challenge and a racing competition.

After watching the drivers perform backflips, two-wheel skills and other gravity-defying stunts, fans can vote for their favorite in real-time using their smartphones. Racing speeds reach 70 mph.

The Monster Jam Pit Party allows fans to see the trucks up close, take pictures with drivers and get autographs.