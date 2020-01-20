Foodbank honoring Martin Luther King Jr. Day with annual food drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Around one hundred volunteers are honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by having a day of service giving back to the community with food and donations.

This is the fourth year the MLK food drive is being held at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Organizers say last year, the food drive brought in over 26 thousand meals with the help of both food and money donations.

This year, volunteers are expecting around the same turnout. Shelves and boxes of non-perishable items started to stack up as soon as the event started Monday morning.

Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, Congressman Bobby Scott, Delegate Marcia Price, Sheriff Gabe Morgan, Riverside Health System and Virginia Unity Project were all there to help those who wanted to participate in volunteering and donating.

“Knowing Dr. King and what he stood for and knowing that his day is now called the day of service, I thought this would be an excellent way to serve the whole community and region – to be able to donate time for something that’s going to be beneficial for those who are less fortunate than us. Hunger hurts and anything we can do to stop that is a great idea,” says Mayor Price of Newport News.

The event started around nine Monday morning and ended around one in the afternoon.

