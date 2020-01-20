Martin Luther King Day 2020 events across Hampton Roads, NE North Carolina

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Cities all over are celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr., a prominent and well-known civil rights activist that spread his message of equal rights for African-Americans during the Civil Rights Movement in America.

Here is a list of events that everyone can participate in!

Norfolk

The city of Norfolk will host a ceremony filled with music and performances on January 20 at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theater, 1010 Church Street. Doors open at 9 a.m. Following the ceremony, the public is invited to march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

We Shall Overcome: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be performed at the Attucks Theater on January 31, from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m., featuring Damien Sneed and the Hampton University Concert Choir.

Virginia Beach

Join the ‘Keep the Dream Alive Breakfast‘ hosted by the Virginia Beach Interdenominational Ministers Conference as they celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast and the program are included in ticket price. The event takes place on January 20, from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m., located at E. Ray Cox Convocation Center at 395 Old Great Neck Road.

Hampton

Made to Flourish is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service with a school supply drive and brunch to honor the work of students and teachers. The event is located at HarborPointe Community Church, 351 East Mercury Blvd., is hosting the event on January 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The city of Hampton is honoring “people who worked for civil rights and social justice in Hampton” during its Hampton Heroes Dedication inside the Convention Center on Jan. 20 at 1 p.m.

Hampton University’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. March and Program are open to the public on January 20. The march begins at the campus’ Emancipation Oak at 10:15 a.m. with the program following at the Rober C. Ogden Hall at 11 a.m.

Williamsburg/ James City County

Historic Jamestowne Fee Free Day, allows you to visit Historic Jamestowne for free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 1368 Colonial Parkway.

Manteo

On January 20, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island is offering half-price admission to each person who brings in a non-perishable food or hygiene item for its food drive. All donations benefit the Roanoke Island Food Pantry.

Have an event we didn’t mention? Email us at takingaction@wtkr.com with event information.