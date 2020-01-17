Virginia Attorney General urges justices to uphold Gov. Northam’s gun ban

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring is urging the state Supreme Court to reject an effort to overturn a temporary ban on guns at a rally that’s expected to draw tens of thousands of activists to Richmond.

Chaos and even violence is feared at Monday’s rally after threats from militia groups. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s executive order banning guns from the state Capitol grounds also bans weapons of any kind.

This comes days after lawmakers voted to ban firearms at the Capitol, saying the move was needed to protect public safety.

Herring argued that Northam’s executive order is necessary to prevent a repeat of what happened at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, where one woman was killed and more than 30 other people were hurt. Three people suspected to be white supremacists, who were believed to be heading to Richmond for the gun-rights rally, were arrested in Baltimore earlier in the week.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America say the ban violates their First and Second Amendment rights.