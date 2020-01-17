Eleven US troops flown to medical centers after Iran strike

Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a joint news conference with Japan’s Defense Minister Taro Kono at the Pentagon in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The Pentagon’s chief spokesman says 11 U.S. troops were flown out of Iraq for evaluation of concussion-like symptoms in the days following an Iranian missile strike.

President Donald Trump had said the strike caused no harm to American forces.

The spokesman, Jonathan Hoffman, told reporters that one of the 11 was flown out of Iraq two days after the January 8 attack. The others were flown out January 15.

Hoffman said Defense Secretary Mark Esper was not informed of the injuries until Thursday, and that this was in line with normal procedure.

