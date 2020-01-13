US troops clear rubble from Iraq base days after Iran strike

U.S. troops are clearing rubble and debris from a military base housing American soldiers in western Iraq, days after it was struck by Iranian ballistic missiles.

The Ain al-Asad air base in western Anbar province, was struck Wednesday by a barrage of Iranian missiles.

The attack was in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander.

The U.S. said no American soldiers were killed in the Iranian attack.

The air base is a sprawling complex about 110 miles, northwest of Baghdad.

It houses about 1,500 members of the U.S. military and the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State militant group.

