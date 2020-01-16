Aldi opens 2nd Norfolk store in just over a month

NORFOLK, Va. – The next time people in Norfolk’s Ghent neighborhood go grocery shopping, they’ll have a new option.

Grocery giant Aldi is opening its second location in the city on Thursday, just over a month after opening its first on Military Highway.

The ribbon-cutting for the new location at 730 W. 21st Street is scheduled for 7:50 a.m.

Aldi has opened nearly 20 stores in Hampton Roads since coming to the region in 2015, and operates nearly 2,000 across the country. The chain says its goal is to become the nation’s third-largest grocery retailer by the end of 2022.

The first 100 customers to enter the new Norfolk location will receive a “golden ticket” containing gift cards ranging from $10 to $100.

First-day shoppers can also enter for a chance to win a year’s supply of produce.