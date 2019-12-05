Aldi opens first Norfolk store

NORFOLK, Va. – Grocery chain Aldi hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday morning for its first store in Norfolk.

The new store, located at 1050 N. Military Highway, officially opened at 7:50 a.m. It then held a Golden Ticket giveaway, offering gift cards to its first 100 customers.

Shoppers were also able to enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of Aldi produce.

Aldi’s newest location adds to the chain’s count of more than 1,900 stores in 36 states, serving more than 40 million customers per month.

Another store is planned to open on West 21st Street in the former Farm Fresh.