ALDI submits plan to open new Norfolk location

NORFOLK, Va. – With other large grocery store chains closing in Norfolk, one has plans to open a new location in the city.

A Norfolk City official said ALDI has plans to open in the former Farm Fresh location on West 21st street in Norfolk.

They have submitted a conditional use permit to the city for that use, the official said. There is no time frame available on when the chain would like to open.

SUPERVALU INC. announced in March that it entered three separate agreements to sell 21 of its 38 Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy stores, one of which included the West 21st Street location.

ALDI’s mission says “ALDI does things differentli to bring you amazing products at low prices.”