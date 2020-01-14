Report: Hokies head football coach Justin Fuente is ‘leading candidate’ for Big 12 job

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Tuesday afternoon, Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente hired William & Mary alumnus Ryan Smith as the Hokies cornerbacks coach, completed his coaching staff for 2020. However, according to a national report, there could be more changes ahead.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports reports Fuente is considered the ‘leading candidate’ for the head coaching vacancy at Baylor University. Thamel tweets Fuente and Baylor are planning an in-person interview in the next 24 hours.

In four seasons at Virginia Tech, Fuente’s record is 33-and-20 – including four consecutive bowl game appearances. However, Tech’s record is just 14-and-12 the past two seasons – with a 9-and-8 mark in ACC play.

Earlier this year, Fuente, who is from Oklahoma, was linked to the vacant Arkansas job.

Fuente replaced legendary Virginia Tech head football coach Frank Beamer in 2016, coming to Blacksburg after a 26-and-23 record in four seasons as the head coach at Memphis. Prior to that, Fuente worked on the TCU staff – a member of the Big 12 Conference, from 2007 to 2011.

Baylor, a program that lost in the Big 12 title game last season, is seeking a replacement for head coach Matt Rhule – who was hired as head coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers last week.