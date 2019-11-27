Hokies football coach Justin Fuente linked to the Arkansas head coaching job

BLACKSBURG, Va. – After a slow 2-2 start to the season, Virginia Tech football coach Justin Fuente has successfully put together an 8-3 record and is one win away from claiming the ACC Coastal Division title, a title that he may no longer be fighting for after this season.

As Arkansas football looks for its new head coach, USA Today’s Dan Wolken says “one name that has consistently come up as a potential target is Virginia Tech’s Justin Fuente.”

Wolken notes that the position could be an attractive one to Fuente, who “has deep family ties nearby in his native Oklahoma and could get away from a Virginia Tech fan base that hasn’t completely appreciated how difficult a job he faced after Frank Beamer let the program slip over his final few years. Arkansas could undoubtedly offer Fuente more than the $4 million a year he currently makes.”

In his fourth season as Hokies head coach, Fuente owns a 33-18 overall record.

The Hokies, ranked No. 23 this week in the AP Top 25 poll, travel to Charlottesville Friday to battle Virginia for both the Commonwealth Cup and ACC Coastal Division title.