Newport News Restaurant Week features breakfast for the first time

Posted 4:49 am, January 14, 2020, by

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – This week (and next), try some of the best food on the Peninsula…all at a reasonable price.

Newport News Restaurant Week runs from January 11-25 and is featuring breakfast; a first for the event that started in 2014.

VEDeat in City Center at Oyster Point, Nest Kitchen & Taphouse at Kiln Creek Golf Club & Resort and Midtown Eats on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard are all serving breakfast at a fixed price: $10.

Similar to previous years, lunch will be two courses for $10 or $15 and dinner will be three courses for $20 or $30.

Nearly 30 restaurants are participating in Newport News Restaurant Week. Click HERE for the list.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.