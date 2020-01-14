× Newport News Restaurant Week features breakfast for the first time

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – This week (and next), try some of the best food on the Peninsula…all at a reasonable price.

Newport News Restaurant Week runs from January 11-25 and is featuring breakfast; a first for the event that started in 2014.

VEDeat in City Center at Oyster Point, Nest Kitchen & Taphouse at Kiln Creek Golf Club & Resort and Midtown Eats on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard are all serving breakfast at a fixed price: $10.

Similar to previous years, lunch will be two courses for $10 or $15 and dinner will be three courses for $20 or $30.

Nearly 30 restaurants are participating in Newport News Restaurant Week.