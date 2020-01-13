Newport News Restaurant Week offers chance to win free food

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Restaurant Week started Saturday!

50 people will each win a gift card to one of the 28 restaurants participating in the event. The contest begins Monday, January 13, and continues for four consecutive days, through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, January 16.

To enter, first you’ll need to like and follow “Newport News, VA Visit” on Facebook to keep an eye on the contest announcement.

Next steps:

Like the contest post. Comment on the post by telling us which two participating restaurant s you’d like to try during Newport News Restaurant Week . Share the post, and that’s it! You’re entered.

On Friday, Jan. 17, fifty lucky winners will be selected randomly, notified via Facebook Messenger, and announced on Facebook. Gift cards, valued between $10 and $50, will be drawn from a basket at the Newport News Visitor Center, 13560 Jefferson Ave., by each of the 50 winners.

For more information about the 7th Annual Newport News Restaurant Week and to see a list of participating establishments, visit this link. You can also hashtag your 2020 Newport News Restaurant Week comments and photos on social media with #LoveNN and #NNRW.