Three more stores leaving MacArthur Center

NORFOLK, Va. – Three more stores are leaving Norfolk’s MacArthur Center.

J. Crew, Fossil, and Brighton Collectibles are being added to this list of others leaving MacArthur Center, according to Marketing Director, Karen Husselbee.

MacArthur Center has recently celebrated the opening Glow Golf and will soon open a 19,000-square-foot GameWorks.

Locally owned, Bonilla Pet Studio will also have a grand opening in the near future.

“Retail spaces continue to evolve from shopping only to offering multiple and varied experiences. MacArthur Center is leading the evolution with its Live360° programming, events, partnerships and non-traditional as well as traditional tenants,” Husselbee says. “Our leadership in this area brings thousands of people to downtown Norfolk and raises awareness of countless causes while providing opportunities to create, inspire, share, learn, and grow.”

Husselbee says MacArthur Center and their operator, Starwood Retail Partners, are committed to creating a welcoming environment and new experiences for Hampton Roads.