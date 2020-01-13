× Siblings from Virginia Beach killed in crash one year ago

Virginia Beach, Va – It’s been one year since a brother and sister were killed in a car accident in Florida.

Originally from Virginia Beach, 22-year-old Antoinette McCoy, who they called Toni and her brother 15-year-old Sean Banks died in a crash January 12, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida. A 25-year-old man was arrested for manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

The family had only been in Florida for a few years after moving from Virginia Beach for a work opportunity. They still have a lot of family in the Virginia Beach area.

Toni attended First Colonial High School and graduated in 2015 and Sean attended Pembroke Elementary and Independence Middle Schools.

Sean was a sophomore and talented athlete. He played basketball, baseball and football. Toni had earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice. Her mother said she was mentoring young women and working as a juvenile correctional officer.

The night of the accident went to go pick up her brother at his girlfriend’s house after she got off work, according to relatives.

News 3 sat down with Kristian Jones and Natosha McCoy who are both aunts to the victims.

They live in Virginia Beach.

They say Sean’s grades were almost perfect.

Relatives say Toni was never selfish, always helping with her siblings and the life of the party.

The two siblings were extremely close.

“She tried to make every single game because literally she was his biggest fan,” said Jones.

Loved ones say the support from the community and their faith in God helped them over the past year.

The aunts says they hope people can learn from this tragedy and think twice before getting behind the wheel of a car.

The suspect is being held in jail in Florida and expected to have court hearings this spring.