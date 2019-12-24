× Sister of Chesapeake hit and run victim mourns loss of brother before Christmas

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – “He was like look sis I need a ride, I need your help. I need a ride to work tonight,” said Sharee Dunlap.

When Sharee Dunlap dropped her brother Carlos Griffin off at work last week Tuesday she didn’t think much of it. The last time she saw her brother was the night he was killed. Today she wishes she would’ve done more.

“I wish I would’ve gave him a hug and told him that I love him,” she adds. Carlos Griffin was on his bicycle on his way home when Chesapeake police say he was hit near Deep Creek Boulevard. Police knocked on Dunlaps’s door moments after.

“Police went on to declare that my brother had been killed by a drunk driver. That was the most devastating news that you can get around the holidays.” She says Carlos is the older brother who always took care of her.

“He had a compassion that was unreal,” she adds. A kind of love his first unborn grandchild will never get to experience. Carlos leaves behind two daughters and grieving mother. “That’s her first son, her oldest child.”

Police say 22-year-old Alicia Ouellette is the driver behind the wheel. She was arrested and charged with a hit and run and driving on a suspended operator’s license.

Sharee says her family is praying for the woman. “We forgive her and I pray she gets her life on track. This could’ve been worse. She could’ve killed him and died herself.”

Sharee is using her tragic story to send a message to drivers on the road.“Be watchful, look out and don’t be careless because with this we are losing people,” said Dunlap.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says during the Christmas and New Year holiday period in 2019 there were more drunk driving related fatalities than any other holiday period. Sheree wants people to cherish and love on their families while you still have time with them.

“Spend time with your family. Make memories with your family because tomorrow is not promised.”

The family plans to burry Carlos at the beginning of January. To donate to his funeral expenses click here.