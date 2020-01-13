Oscars 2020: Cynthia Erivo earns Virginia-filmed ‘Harriet’ 2 nominations

They’re in.

Actors John Cho and Issa Rae announced the nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards Monday morning.

Todd Phillips’ “Joker” received the most nominations with 11, including Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Director.

“The Irishman,” “1917” and “Once Upon a Time…. In Hollywood” landed 10 nominations each, and “Jojo Rabbit,” “Little Women,” “Marriage Story” and “Parasite” each received six nominations.

“Harriet,” the biopic about abolitionist and Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman, received two nominations: Best Actress for Tony Award-winner Cynthia Erivo, who played the hero, and Best Original Song for “Stand Up.” The Focus Features production was filmed in Central Virginia.

Click here for more episodes of the Act 3 Podcast.

Check out the nominees in the major categories below.

Best Picture

“Ford v. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”

“Parasite”

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite”

Best Actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker”

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes:

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Renée Zellweger, “Judy”

Best Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”

Best Supporting Actress

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story”

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Best Animated Film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4”

Best Animated Short Film

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Best Adapted Screenplay

“The Irishman,” screenplay by Steven Zaillian

“Jojo Rabbit,” screenplay by Taika Waititi

“Joker,” written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

“Little Women,” written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

“The Two Popes,” written by Anthony McCarten

Best Original Screenplay

“Knives Out,” written by Rian Johnson

“Marriage Story,” written by Noah Baumbach

“1917,” written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood,” written by Quentin Tarantino

“Parasite,” screenplay by Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin Won; story by Bong Joon-ho

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from “Toy Story 4,” music and lyric by Randy Newman

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from “Rocketman,” music by Elton John; lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I’m Standing With You” from “Breakthrough,” music and lyric by Diane Warren

“Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II,” music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” from “Harriet,” music and lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

Click here to see the full list of nominees by category.