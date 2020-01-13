Man sentenced to 93 years after killing man, woman in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – After a three-day jury trial, Sheldon Porter was found guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of murder after killing Wilbur Giles and Chiquita Giles.

Porter was also found guilty of possession of a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. Reports say the jurors for the city of Portsmouth recommended a sentence of 40 years for the second-degree murder of Wilbur Giles and 40 years for the second-degree murder of Chiquita Giles.

The jurors also recommended a sentence of 3 years for the use of a firearm in the commission of murder and 5 years for the subsequent use of a firearm in the commission of murder. For the conviction of possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony, the jurors recommended a sentence of 5 years.

On March 16, 2019, around 12:32 a.m., police were called to a potential domestic assault call at 3642 Gateway Drive, Apartment 1A.

Upon arrival and forcing entry, police found Chiquita Giles dead inside one of the apartment’s bedrooms. While inside, police observed a bedroom door that would not open and police suspected that the room was barricaded.

Police eventually gained entry to the bedroom where they found Wilbur Giles, who had also been killed. An autopsy later confirmed that both Chiquita Giles and Wilbur Giles died as a result of gunshot wounds to the torso.

At the conclusion of the trial, the defendant waived formal sentencing and accepted the jurors’ recommendation. In sum, the defendant was sentenced to 93 years.