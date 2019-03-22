Portsmouth double murder suspect turns himself in

Sheldon Marcus Porter

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A suspect wanted for the murder of Wilbur and Chiquita Giles turned himself into authorities Friday, police said.

36-year-old Sheldon Marcus Porter was wanted for two counts of 1st degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

On March 16 officers responded to the 3600 block of Gateway Drive around 12:30 a.m.

They found 66-year-old Wilbur Giles and 34-year-old Chiquita Giles, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. Both were pronounced deceased.

Porter was arraigned Friday morning in court an his bond hearing is scheduled for March 25.

