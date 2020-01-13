Hampton fire station temporarily closed due to asbestos in floor tiles

HAMPTON, Va. – The doors of a local fire station have closed temporarily after it was discovered there might be asbestos in the building, the Hampton Division of Fire & Rescue announced Monday.

The city discovered last Thursday that old floor tiles in the station might contain asbestos while preparing the building for new carpet.

All work in the station was halted, and fire officials took firefighters out of the station while the tiles and the air quality were tested.

After testing, it was revealed that while the air quality is fine, there is indeed asbestos in the floor tiles in the station. A licensed contractor will abate the issues.

Fire officials are still waiting for an official timeline, but the city says remediation is expected to take at least a few days if not a week or so.

In the meantime, firefighters from the station are being housed at stations 5, located at 416 Beach Road in Fox Hill, and station 4, located at 2412 E. Pembroke Avenue in Buckroe. There are five people on duty at all times.

Related: Newport News fire station reopens after two bed bug outbreaks in the past 9 months

Station 7’s temporary closure should not affect the fire department’s ability to protect the neighboring community, the fire department says.

Located at 176 Fox Hill Road, Fire Station 7 was built in 1967.

Download the News 3 app for updates.