Newport News firefighter battles cancer and with the city he works for

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News firefighter won a battle against the city after surviving cancer.

Adrian Manning feels lucky to be alive with his family on their small horse farm after being diagnosed with stage 3 rectal cancer last July.

He’s been fighting two difficult battles. One to try and stay alive and the other battle has been with city of Newport News for Workers Compensation after they fought him in court and lost.

“I feel that Mr. Manning was not treated properly or fairly, or compassionately by the city and I think that needs to stop,” said State Senator John Cosgrove,(R) District 14.

Cosgrove has been fighting to help firefighters and wants the law changed.

Adrian said he loves his job, praised his current Chief and department, but said there is a misconception when you get sick that you will be taken care of.

“My problem is from day one we were told you have this presumptive coverage should something happen to you ‘I’m going to take care of you’ and then when that day came for me, it was like well ‘we have to look at’,” said Adrian.

Adrian and others like State Senator John Cosgrove believe his cancer was directly caused from his job and chemicals that he has been exposed to while fighting fires.

Adrian continued to work but used up his sick time and personal leave time while undergoing two rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgeries. He said his situation qualified him for workers compensation because he has been a firefighter for more than 12 years, had documentation of being exposed to asbestos and had rectal cancer which is on the list of qualifying cancers.

But court documents he provided News 3 show the city of Newport News disputed that his cancer was not caused from his job as a firefighter and denied his claim

Adrian got an attorney and went to the Workers’ Compensation Commission and won. The city then filed an appeal and lost. Then they filed another appeal but rescinded it.

News 3 tried to speak with the city but got little information.

Adrian now wants to spread the word that firefighters are at a higher risk for cancer.

