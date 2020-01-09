Norfolk boxer Keyshawn Davis named Elite Male Boxer of the Year

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk boxer Keyshawn Davis has been named Elite Male Boxer of the Year by USA Boxing.

In 2019 Davis won multiple international medals, and earned a spot on the United States boxing Olympic team after winning the lightweight division at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Boxing.

In September Davis made his World Championship debut in Russia, where he won the silver medal, marking the first U.S. medal in the lightweight division in 26 years.

Prior to that Davis earned a silver medal at the Pan American Qualifiers and a silver medal at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.

While Davis has earned a spot on the Olympic team, he still has one more hurdle to cross before advancing to Tokyo 2020: a win in The Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the Americas, which takes place in Argentina this March.