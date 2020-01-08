Old Dominion 2020 football schedule released

NORFOLK, Va. – Conference USA has announced the football schedule for the 2020 season. Each team plays eight conference games, along with four non-league contests.
Old Dominion kicks off Ricky Rahne’s first season as head coach on September 5th, with four straight home games. The Monarchs’ seven home games are the most since their 2015 season.
2020 SCHEDULE
Sept. 5 Wake Forest
Sept. 12 Hampton
Sept. 19 FIU
Sept. 26 Middle Tennessee
Oct. 3 at Connecticut
Oct. 10 Bye
Oct. 17 at UTSA
Oct. 24 Virginia
Oct. 31 at WKU
Nov. 7 UAB
Nov. 14 at Charlotte
Nov. 21 at Florida Atlantic
Nov. 28 Marshall
