Old Dominion 2020 football schedule released

NORFOLK, Va. – Conference USA has announced the football schedule for the 2020 season. Each team plays eight conference games, along with four non-league contests.

Old Dominion kicks off Ricky Rahne’s first season as head coach on September 5th, with four straight home games. The Monarchs’ seven home games are the most since their 2015 season.

2020 SCHEDULE

Sept. 5 Wake Forest

Sept. 12 Hampton

Sept. 19 FIU

Sept. 26 Middle Tennessee

Oct. 3 at Connecticut

Oct. 10 Bye

Oct. 17 at UTSA

Oct. 24 Virginia

Oct. 31 at WKU

Nov. 7 UAB

Nov. 14 at Charlotte

Nov. 21 at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 28 Marshall

