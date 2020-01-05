Blake Seiler hired as Old Dominion University football’s defensive coordinator

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) – Old Dominion University head football coach Ricky Rahne added Blake Seiler and Remington Rebstock to his coaching staff, Rahne announced on Sunday.

Seiler spent the 2019 season at West Virginia and will be the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Old Dominion. Prior to the 2019 season, Seiler coached at Kansas State for 10 years. While at K-State, Seiler coached a pair of All-American’s and two Big 12 Defensive Linemen of the Year. Seiler was the defensive coordinator for the Wildcats in 2018 and his defensive unit ranked No. 3 in the Big 12 in scoring defense and No. 4 in total defense. He was the assistant defensive coordinator and linebackers coach the year prior, and coached a pair of All-Big 12 linebackers. Seiler coached the defensive ends the previous four seasons and helped Jordan Willis (2015) and Ryan Mueller (2013) to Big 12 Defensive Linemen of the Year honors, while Willis was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. He began his coaching career in 2009 as a quality control coach with the defensive line. Seiler played at Kansas State and was a two-year starter on the defensive line and was team captain as a senior.

“I’ve known Blake since he was a standout player in college. In that time, I have always been impressed with his intensity, attention to detail and competitive spirit. He has extensive experience with some of the best minds in college football and his leadership will develop a unit that plays with great tenacity.” Rahne on Seiler.

Rebstock will coach the safeties at Old Dominion. The previous two years he coached the secondary at UTEP. He led the cornerbacks in 2018 and coached current Miami Dolphins starter Nik Needham. Prior to UTEP, he spent three years as a defensive graduate assistant at Oklahoma State, helping in the secondary. While with the Cowboys he went to three bowl games and contributed to OSU’s three-straight 10-win seasons. He began his coaching career in 2009 as a student assistant at Kansas State and was later a graduate assistant and co-director of recruiting for the Wildcats.

“When building a staff I looked for two qualities: intelligence and integrity. Remington possesses an extraordinary amount of each and combines it with core values of great work ethic and positive attitude. In addition, his experience within the conference will be extremely valuable.” Rahne on Rebstock.