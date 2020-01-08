Humpback whales spotted off the coast of Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Massive, magnificent sea creatures are being spotted off the coast of Virginia.

Humpback whales are migrating through our waters, and people are taking tours to see them.

News 3 met up with Alexis Rabon with Rudee Tours, who said they have been taking people whale watching for the past month.

“Every single trip is different. We’re pretty lucky in our area that we do often see them in the shallow waters,” said Rabon, “right outside the inlet or they could be a few miles off shore.”

Nature Exploration Specialist Mike Mizell with the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center said the humpback whales are eating a lot of the bait fish in our waters.

He said they are eating and will be in the water between December and March. They migrate from up north and some head south to the Caribbean and the tropics for breeding. He said they can eat more than a ton of food a day.

Rabon said they are roughly the size of a school bus.

Robert McMillen was out fishing with friends near Fort Story when he spotted a humpback whale.

“Forget about fishing; all you can talk about is now is seeing a whale,” said McMillen. “Everything else just stops in time and you’re just thinking about what you just saw, which is so awesome… You realize how small you are out there.”

Below is information on where you can take a tour: