Hampton City Council to vote on protecting Second Amendment rights

Title

Resolution in Support of Second Amendment Rights

Purpose

PURPOSE/BACKGROUND:

There have been a number of bills pre-filed for the 2020 Virginia General Assembly session regarding proposed gun control measures. Citizens have expressed concern about the proposed legislation and asked that the City Council take action. Three members of City Council have put forward this proposed resolution for Council’s consideration. If adopted, this resolution will be provided to the City’s legislative delegation and the Governor as a supplement to the City’s 2020 Legislative Agenda.

Body

WHEREAS, the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution guarantees that the “right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed;”

WHEREAS, the Virginia Bill of Rights, which is part of the Constitution of Virginia, also protects the “right of the people to keep and bear arms.”

WHEREAS, the members of the City Council have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia;

WHEREAS, the City Council is concerned that certain pre-filed legislation for the 2020 session of the General Assembly may threaten the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms guaranteed by the constitutions of the Commonwealth of Virginia and of the United States;

WHEREAS, the City Council desires to express its opposition to any law that would unconstitutionally restrict the rights of law-abiding citizens of the City to keep and bear arms; and

WHEREAS, the City Council desires to act in the best interests of the residents of the City, and accordingly, the Council hereby express its sentiments with regard to this important and fundamental right;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF HAMPTON, VIRGINIA THAT:

1. The City Council hereby expresses its continued commitment to support all provisions of the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

2. The City Council hereby expresses its support for the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms and urges the members of the General Assembly and the Governor to take no action which would violate the freedoms guaranteed by either the Virginia Bill of Rights or the federal Billl of Rights;

3. The City Council desires to supplement its 2020 Legislative Agenda to include this resolution in support of Second Amendment Rights; and

4. The City Council hereby directs the City Manager to forward a copy of this resolution to the City’s General Assembly delegation and to the Governor of Virginia.