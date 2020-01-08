Brides-to-be fulfill dream wedding needs at Winter Wedding Bridal Expo in Suffolk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUFFOLK, Va. - Spring and summer may be prime wedding season, but the rush to get everything done means you've got to start now.

Saturday, January 4 kicked off the Winter Wedding Bridal Expo in Suffolk.

Tons of women gathered at Hub 757 to fulfill their dream wedding needs.

Everything from wedding gowns to invitations was featured. The fair hosted several vendors, giveaways and a fashion show.

"It's just a place where brides can come and get information on everything from caterers, to florists, to gowns, to a venue such as ours," said Jamie Mitchell, Director of Events at Hub 757.

One lucky lady even went home with a free wedding gown and dresses for her bridal party!

